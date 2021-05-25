Tennis player Monica Niculescu passes round of Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 04:30 CEST

Romanian Monica Niculescu, number 175 of the WTA, won by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2 in two hours and six minutes to the Belgian tennis player Ysaline bonaventure, number 126 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this triumph, the tennis player manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Roland-Garros.

During the game, Niculescu managed to break his rival’s serve 8 times, achieved a 77% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 51% of the service points. As for Bonaventure, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times and his effectiveness data is 63%, 4 double faults and 45% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.