Tennis player Monica Niculescu moves to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/25/2021

On at 16:30 CEST

Monica Niculescu, Romanian, number 193 in the WTA, met the expectations by winning in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 7-5 and 6-1 in two hours and a minute to the American Kristie ahn, number 118 of the WTA. Following this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round at Wimbledon.

The American player managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the Romanian player did it 5 times. Likewise, the Romanian tennis player had an 82% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and got 63% of the service points, while her rival achieved 73% effectiveness, made a double fault and won 47 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. In this specific phase 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.