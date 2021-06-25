Tennis player Monica Niculescu gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 11:15 AM CEST

The Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu, number 193 of the WTA, met the forecasts by winning in one hour and thirty-three minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 to Asia Muhammad, American tennis player, number 187 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championship.

The match data shows that the Romanian managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, got 82% on the first serve, committed a double fault and took 59% of the service points. As for the American, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times and her effectiveness data is 56%, 2 double faults and 44% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to be able to participate in the official tournament. A total of 128 tennis players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.