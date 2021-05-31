Tennis player Miomir Kecmanovic manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of Daniel Evans

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 02:46 CEST

Miomir kecmanovic, Serbian, number 48 of the ATP, won by 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4 in three hours and seven minutes to the British player Daniel evans, number 27 of the ATP and seeded number 25, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, Kecmanovic will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the Serbian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 9 times, had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 57% of the service points. As for the British player, he managed to break his rival’s serve 7 times, obtained a 62% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points.

During the 30th finals, the Serbian tennis player will play against the winner of the match between the French player Corentin Moutet and the serbian Laslo djere.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 239 tennis players participate in the tournament, of which 128 go to the final among those directly classified, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and the invited players.