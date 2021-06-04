Tennis player Mikael Ymer goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning in the 30th finals

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 12:30 CEST

Mikael Ymer, Swede, number 105 in the ATP, won in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros in two hours and twenty-four minutes by 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-3 to Gael monfils, French tennis player, number 15 in the ATP and seed number 14. After this result, the Swedish tennis player manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, Ymer managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, achieved 68% on the first serve, committed 4 double faults and took 60% of the service points. As for the Frenchman, he managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, his effectiveness was 59%, he committed 2 double faults and achieved 51% of the service points.

The Swedish player will be measured in the round of 32 of the competition with the winner of the match in which the Italian tennis player will face Jannik Sinner and italian Gianluca Mager.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a total of 238 players participate, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-championship phases and the guests. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.