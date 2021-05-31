Tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu manages to qualify for the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player Arantxa Rus

05/31/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

Mihaela buzarnescu, Romanian, number 174 in the WTA, won in one hour and forty-eight minutes by 7-5 and 7-5 to the dutch player Arantxa Rus, number 83 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, Buzarnescu manages to qualify for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

Rus managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, while the Romanian tennis player managed it 7 times. In addition, the Romanian had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and got 52% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 76%, she committed 3 double faults and got the 49% of service points.

In the thirtieth final, the Romanian tennis player will play against the winner of the match in which the American player will face Serena Williams and the romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players participate in the championship and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players.