Tennis player Mayo Hibi passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

The Japanese tennis player May Hibi, number 177 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-six minutes to Whitney osuigwe, American tennis player, number 230 of the WTA, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that Hibi managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 75% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, achieved 63% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 48% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players face each other at this stage of the competition. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.