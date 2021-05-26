Tennis player Maximilian Marterer manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Nikola Milojevic

05/26/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

The German Maximilian marterer, number 214 of the ATP, won by 6-1 and 6-1 in one hour and eight minutes to Nikola Milojevic, Serbian tennis player, number 140 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

During the game, the German player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, got 64% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 70% of the service points. As for the Serbian tennis player, he never managed to break the serve and his effectiveness data is 50%, 2 double faults and 45% of points obtained on the serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.