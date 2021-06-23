Tennis player Maxime Cressy wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

The American tennis player Maxime cressy, number 151 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in two hours and four minutes by 6-3, 6 (5) -7 (7) and 6-4 to Marc-Andrea Huesler, Swiss tennis player, number 155 of the ATP. Following this result, the winner will be in the next round at Wimbledon.

During the match, the American tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 9 double faults and managed to win 67% of the service points. As for Huesler, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, his effectiveness was 69%, he made 3 double faults and got 66% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that lower ranked tennis players have to pass to enter the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.