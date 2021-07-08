Tennis player Matteo Berrettini qualifies for the Wimbledon semi-finals

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 07:15 CEST

Matteo berrettini, Italian, number 9 in the ATP and seed number 7, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Wimbledon quarter-finals by 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 and 6-3 in three hours and five minutes to the Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, number 19 of the ATP and seeded number 16. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The statistics show that Berrettini managed to break his adversary’s serve 6 times, obtained 66% of the first service, committed 3 double faults, managing to win 67% of the service points. As for the Canadian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 59% effectiveness, made 6 double faults and managed to win 64% of his service points.

Now we just have to wait for the semifinals of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between the Italian player and the Polish player. Hubert hurkacz, number 18 and seeded number 14.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It takes place on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players face the final phase and a total of 128 enter the final phase between those classified directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and those who come guests. Likewise, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 in London.