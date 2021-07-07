Tennis player Matteo Berrettini manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of Ilya Ivashka

07/05/2021

On 07/06/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The Italian player Matteo berrettini, number 9 of the ATP and seed number 7, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty-eight minutes by 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1 the Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka, number 79 of the ATP, in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. With this result, the Italian player gets the place for the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The Belarusian managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, while Berrettini, for his part, managed it on 6 occasions. In addition, the Italian player achieved 53% in the first service, 3 double faults and made 72% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 58% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 52% of points to serve.

The Italian will be measured in the quarterfinals of the competition with the winner of the match between the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and the german player Alexander Zverev.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualification phase and the guests.