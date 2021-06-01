Tennis player Martina Trevisan will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 02:30 CEST

The Italian Martina trevisan, number 97 of the WTA, won the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth in two hours and fifty-seven minutes by 7-5, 4-6 and 6-4 to the Belgian tennis player Alison van uytvanck, number 67 of the WTA. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the tournament.

Van Uytvanck managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while Trevisan, for his part, managed it 6 times. In addition, in the first serve the Italian player had a 69% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and got 58% of the service points, while her opponent had a 59% first serve and 3 double faults, managing to win the 53% of service points.

The next duel corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it the Italian tennis player and the Romanian player will face each other. Sorana Cirstea, number 54.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.