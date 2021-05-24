Tennis player Martina Di Giuseppe defeats Varvara Flink in the qualifying round

05/24/2021 at 11:45 PM CEST

Martina Di Giuseppe, Italian, number 193 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in two hours and forty-four minutes by 7-5, 3-6 and 7 (7) -6 (3) to Varvara flink, Russian tennis player, number 181 of the WTA. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Russian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while the Italian player did it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve Di Giuseppe had a 91% effectiveness, committed 9 double faults and got 55% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 89%, he committed 6 double faults and achieved the 57% of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.