Tennis player Marta Kostyuk, qualified for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/05/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

The ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, number 81 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 6-2 in one hour and three minutes to Varvara Gracheva, Russian tennis player, number 88 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the Ukrainian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 73% of the service points. As for Gracheva, she could not break her rival’s serve at any time, she had a 45% first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 45% of her service points.

The championship will continue with the confrontation between Kostyuk and the winner of the match between the Estonian player Anett Kontaveit and the polish Iga Swiatek.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in the tournament. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited.