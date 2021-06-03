Tennis player Marta Kostyuk manages to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Saisai Zheng

06/03/2021

On at 16:30 CEST

The Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk, number 81 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and forty-three minutes to the Chinese player Saisai zheng, number 57 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

Zheng managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the Ukrainian, for her part, did it 4 times. Likewise, in the first service the Ukrainian had a 64% effectiveness, committed a double fault and achieved 58% of the service points, while her opponent had a 66% first service and 2 double faults, managing to win 50 % of service points.

In the round of 32, the Ukrainian player will face the winner of the match in which the Russian will face Varvara Gracheva and the italian tennis player Camila giorgi.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) occurs between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players.