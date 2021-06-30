Tennis player Marta Kostyuk goes to the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

The ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, number 70 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth of the end of Wimbledon by 6-3 and 6-4 to the dutch player Kiki bertens, number 21 in the WTA and seeded number 17. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

Bertens failed to break serve at all, while the Ukrainian tennis player, for her part, did it twice. Likewise, Kostyuk achieved 65% in the first service, 5 double faults and 68% of the service points, while his rival achieved 71% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 58% of the points to serve.

In the 30th final, the Ukrainian tennis player will face the winner of the match between the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova and the kazakh player Zarina Diyas.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, among those directly classified, those who surpass the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited.