Tennis player Marketa Vondrousova qualifies for the 30th final at Wimbledon

06/30/2021

The Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, number 42 of the WTA, won by 2-6, 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and thirty-four minutes to the Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit, number 25 of the WTA and seeded number 24, in the 64th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

Kontaveit managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, while the Czech player did it 5 times. In addition, in the first service the Czech had a 64% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and got 57% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 62%, she committed 3 double faults and achieved the 58% of service points.

During the 30th final, the Czech will face the winner of the match between the British Emma raducanu and the russian player Vitalia Diatchenko.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) A total of 237 players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phase of the championship and the guests. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.