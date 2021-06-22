Tennis player Marius Copil beats Dimitar Kuzmanov in the qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

Romanian tennis player Marius copil, number 221 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and eleven minutes to Dimitar Kuzmanov, Bulgarian tennis player, number 244 of the ATP. With this victory, Copil adds new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that Copil managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained 56% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, winning 82% of the service points. As for the Bulgarian, he never managed to break the serve and his effectiveness data is 67%, 4 double faults and 60% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the rivals. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.