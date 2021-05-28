Tennis player Mario Vilella Martinez goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/28/2021

On at 13:00 CEST

Mario Vilella Martinez, Spaniard, number 182 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the preliminary qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and thirty-eight minutes to the German player Peter Gojowczyk, number 134 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Spanish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 76% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 68% of the service points. As for Gojowczyk, he managed to break his rival’s serve 2 times, his effectiveness was 68%, he made 5 double faults and he achieved 58% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 240 tennis players face and the final phase reaches a total of 112. The players come from those classified directly, those who pass the previous qualification phase and those who are invited. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.