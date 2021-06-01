Tennis player Maria Sakkari will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

Maria sakkari, Greek, number 18 in the WTA and seed number 17, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and thirty-two minutes for 6-4 and 6-1 to Katarina zavatska, Ukrainian tennis player, number 129 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Zavatska managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, while the Greek tennis player did it 5 times. In addition, the Greek had a 49% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and got 60% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 63% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 46 % of service points.

Now we just have to wait for the thirty-fifth of the final of the competition, which will take place tomorrow Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time that will conclude with the confrontation between the Greek and the Italian player Jasmine paolini, number 91.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 players face, of which 128 go to the final between those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phase of the championship and the guests.