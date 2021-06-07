Tennis player Maria Sakkari takes away Sofia Kenin’s quarterfinal place

06/07/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

The greek player Maria sakkari, number 18 of the WTA and seed number 17, fulfilled the predictions when winning in one hour and eight minutes by 6-1 and 6-3 to the American tennis player Sofia kenin, number 5 in the WTA and seed number 4, in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. After this result, the Greek player will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Greek tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 50% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 60% of the service points. As for Kenin, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice and his effectiveness data is 48%, 9 double faults and 43% of points obtained on serve.

During the quarterfinals, the Greek will face off against the winner of the match between the Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk and the polish player Iga Swiatek.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) 238 players face, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the guests. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.