Tennis player Maria Sakkari qualifies for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/03/2021

On at 16:16 CEST

The Greek tennis player Maria sakkari, number 18 of the WTA and seeded number 17, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and eleven minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 Italian Jasmine paolini, number 91 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The Italian player managed to break her opponent’s serve once, while Sakkari managed it 5 times. In addition, the Greek player had a 67% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and got 70% of the service points, while her opponent had a 76% first serve and a double fault, managing to win the 49% of service points.

After this match, the round of 32 will take place where Sakkari and the winner of the match between the Kazakh player will face Zarina Diyas and the Belgian tennis player Elise mertens.

This championship takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players.