Tennis player Maria Sakkari achieves the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player Arantxa Rus

06/29/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

The greek player Maria sakkari, number 18 of the WTA and seeded number 15, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-1 and 6-1 in fifty-three minutes to Arantxa Rus, Dutch tennis player, number 84 in the WTA, in the 64th final of Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

Rus was not able to break her opponent’s serve at any time, while the Greek tennis player did it 5 times. Likewise, the Greek player had a 48% first serve and did not commit any double faults, managing to win 88% of the service points, while her rival had a 77% first serve and 3 double faults, managing to win 44 % of service points.

During the thirty-second finals we will have the confrontation of Sakkari and the winner of the match between the American player Shelby rogers and the Australian tennis player Samantha Stosur.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 players appear. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the championship and the invited ones.