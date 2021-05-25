Tennis player Maria Camila Osorio Serrano gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/25/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombian, number 98 in the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and nine minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 to the serbian player Olga Danilovic, number 157 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this victory, Osorio Serrano manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

Danilovic managed to break his rival’s serve twice, while the Colombian, meanwhile, did it 5 times. In addition, the Colombian tennis player had a 76% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and achieved 59% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 77%, made 3 double faults and got 46% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a pre-qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.