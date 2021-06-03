Tennis player Marcos Giron, qualified for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 04:30 CEST

Marcos Giron, American, number 84 of the ATP, won in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (2), 6-1, 6 (3) -7 (7) and 6-4 in three hours and nineteen minutes to Guido pella, Argentine tennis player, number 61 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The Argentine managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while the American player, for his part, managed it 8 times. Likewise, the American tennis player achieved a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 67% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 70% effectiveness, made 7 double faults and achieved win 57% of the service points.

Now we just have to wait for the round of 32 of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between Giron and the winner of the match between the American player. Mackenzie mcdonald and the chilean Christian garin.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the guests.