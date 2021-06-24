Tennis player Marco Trungelliti manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Botic Van De Zandschulp

06/24/2021

On at 22:30 CEST

Marco Trungelliti, Argentine, number 206 in the ATP, gave the bell by winning the qualifying round at Wimbledon in three hours and twenty minutes by 6-3, 4-6, 7 (7) -6 (5) and 7-5 to Botic Van De Zandschulp, Dutch tennis player, number 139 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The Dutch player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while Trungelliti managed it 5 times. In addition, the Argentine player achieved a 72% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and took 64% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 77% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 66% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) includes a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.