Tennis player Marco Trungelliti manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against Leonardo Mayer

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

The Argentinian Marco Trungelliti, number 202 of the ATP, won by 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-three minutes to the Argentine player Leonardo Mayer, number 229 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

Mayer managed to break the serve once, while Trungelliti, meanwhile, did it 4 times. In addition, Trungelliti had a 61% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 66% of the service points, while his opponent’s data is 65% effectiveness, 4 double faults and 52% points. obtained to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players face each other in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.