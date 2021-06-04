Tennis player Marco Cecchinato will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 03:31 CEST

The Italian player Marco Cecchinato, number 83 of the ATP, won in two hours and thirty-three minutes by 6-4, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-1 Australian tennis player Alex De Minaur, number 22 of the ATP and seeded number 21, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the Italian player will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Italian player managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, achieved an 83% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 62% of the service points. As for the Australian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times and his effectiveness data is 71%, 3 double faults and 55% of points obtained on service.

The Italian tennis player will play in the round of 32 against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, number 76.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is carried out on exterior clay and a total of 238 players face each other, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have overcome the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.