Tennis player Marcelo Tomás Barrios Vera goes to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 03:30 CEST

Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chilean, number 210 of the ATP, gave the surprise when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in three hours and two minutes by 6-4, 4-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-3 to Kamil Majchrzak, Polish tennis player, number 105 of the ATP. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The Polish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Chilean, for his part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Chilean player had 65% first serve and did not commit any double faults, managing to win 62% of the service points, while his opponent had 64% first service and 2 double faults, managing to win 60 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. In this specific stage 128 tennis players face. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.