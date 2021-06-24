Tennis player Marcelo Tomás Barrios Vera gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chilean, number 210 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 7 (7) -6 (4) in one hour and forty-nine minutes to French Enzo Couacaud, number 166 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

During the game, the Chilean player managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and achieved 72% of the service points. As for Couacaud, he also managed to break his opponent’s serve twice and his effectiveness data is 57%, 3 double faults and 64% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.