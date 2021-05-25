Tennis player Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera defeats Marius Copil in the qualifying qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

The Chilean tennis player Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, number 230 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to Marius copil, Romanian tennis player, number 227 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Romanian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while Barrios Vera, for his part, did it 6 times. In addition, the Chilean player achieved 73% in the first service, committed a double fault and scored 61% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 69% effective, 2 double faults and 54 % of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to enter the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.