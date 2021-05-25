Tennis player Marc Polmans wins the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

Act. On 05/25/2021 at 11:30 CEST

The Australian player Marc polmans, number 149 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the previous qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 in two hours and four minutes to Alex Bolt, Australian tennis player, number 195 of the ATP. With this victory, the Australian manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics show that Polmans managed to break his opponent’s service twice, achieved a 72% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 67% of the service points. As for the Australian player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, his effectiveness was 54%, he made a double fault and got 65% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. 128 tennis players participate in it specifically. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay.