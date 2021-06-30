Tennis player Marc Polmans qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 00:01 CEST

Marc polmans, Australian, number 154 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-2, 7-5, 4-6 and 6-1 in two hours and thirty-two minutes to Yen-Hsun Lu in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Australian player managed to break his rival’s serve 7 times, had a 71% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 68% of the service points. As for Lu, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 65% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 56% of his service points.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation of the Australian tennis player and the winner of the match between the Chilean player Christian garin and the spanish tennis player Bernabé Zapata Miralles.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.