Tennis player Mandy Minella wins in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

On 05/26/2021 at 05:15 CEST

Mandy minella, Luxembourg, number 207 in the WTA, won the qualifying round at Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 to Reka-Luca Jani, Hungarian tennis player, number 184 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Luxembourgish player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and got 59% of the service points. As for the Hungarian tennis player, she managed to break her rival’s serve twice, achieved a 79% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 45% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.