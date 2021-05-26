Tennis player Magdalena Frech defeats tennis player Tereza Mrdeza in the qualifying round

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 03:00 CEST

Magdalena Frech, Polish, number 153 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and fifty-one minutes by 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-1 and 7 (7) -6 (3) to the croatian Tereza Mrdeza, number 211 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

During the match, Frech managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points. As for the Croatian, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, her effectiveness was 64%, she made 2 double faults and got 52% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.