Tennis player Magda Linette, qualified for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 06:00 CEST

The Polish tennis player Magda Linette, number 45 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-nine minutes to Chloe Paquet, French tennis player, number 251 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. With this result, Linette manages to qualify for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The French managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, while the Polish player did so on 4 occasions. Likewise, the Polish player achieved 67% in the first service, no double faults and 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 63%, she made 6 double faults and achieved 51 % of service points.

Now we only have to wait for the thirty-second final of the competition, which will take place next Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time that will end with the confrontation between Linette and the Australian Ashleigh barty, number 1 and seeded number 1.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.