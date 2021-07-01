Tennis player Madison Keys wins the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Lauren Davis

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 06:45 CEST

The American tennis player Madison keys, number 27 of the WTA and seed number 23, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the 30th finals of Wimbledon in one hour and four minutes by 6-1 and 6-4 to Lauren davis, American tennis player, number 91 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Davis managed to break serve once, while Keys, meanwhile, did it 4 times. Likewise, Keys achieved 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 67% of the service points, while his opponent had a 59% first serve and 2 double faults, managing to win the 50% of service points.

During the round of 32 Keys will face the Belgian player Elise mertens, number 16 and seeded number 13.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 players face each other. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the tournament and those invited.