Tennis player Madison Keys, qualified for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The American player Madison keys, number 27 of the WTA and seeded number 23, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and seventeen minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to the british Katie swan, number 292 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

Swan failed to break serve at all, while the American player, meanwhile, did it twice. In addition, Keys got 59% in the first service, 2 double faults and made 72% of the service points, while his opponent had 58% of the first service and 4 double faults, managing to win 62% of the service points. serve points.

During the 30th finals, Keys will face the American player Lauren davis, number 91.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players.