tennis player Madison Brengle seizes the place for the round of 32

06/30/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

Madison brengle, American, number 82 of the WTA, gave the surprise when winning by 6-2 and 6-4 in forty-nine minutes to Sofia kenin, American tennis player, number 6 in the WTA and seed number 4, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the American takes the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Kenin managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, while Brengle, meanwhile, did it 6 times. Likewise, Brengle had a 79% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 60% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 79%, he committed 2 double faults and achieved 43 % of service points.

Brengle will play in the round of 32 of the competition against the winner of the match between the Swiss Viktorija golubic and the American tennis player Danielle collins.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players participate in this competition. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players.