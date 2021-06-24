Tennis player Mackenzie McDonald wins the qualifying round against Illya Marchenko

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 03:45 CEST

The American tennis player Mackenzie mcdonald met expectations by winning in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon by 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty-five minutes to Ukrainian Illya Marchenko, number 153 of the ATP. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The Ukrainian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while McDonald managed it 7 times. In addition, the American player had a 68% first serve and committed 3 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 52% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 48% of points to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously held in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.