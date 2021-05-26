Tennis player Mackenzie McDonald wins in the qualifying round against Thanasi Kokkinakis

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

Mackenzie mcdonald, American, number 118 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-five minutes to Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australian tennis player, number 180 in the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the American player managed to break his opponent’s service 4 times, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and achieved 61% of the service points. As for Kokkinakis, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, achieved a 65% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 56% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.