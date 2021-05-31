Tennis player Mackenzie McDonald manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of Emil Ruusuvuori

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 01:01 CEST

Mackenzie mcdonald, American, number 118 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in three hours and eight minutes by 4-6, 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-3 to Emil ruusuvuori, Finnish tennis player, number 74 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Ruusuvuori managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while the American tennis player, for his part, managed it 7 times. Likewise, the American had a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and got 59% of the service points, while his rival had a 63% first service and 6 double faults, managing to win 60 % of service points.

During the thirty-second finals, McDonald will face the Chilean player Christian garin, number 23 and seeded number 22.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 239 tennis players participate, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.