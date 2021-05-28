Tennis player Mackenzie McDonald beat tennis player Marco Trungelliti in the Roland-Garros qualifying round

05/28/2021

On at 14:46 CEST

The American player Mackenzie mcdonald, number 118 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and fourteen minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to Marco Trungelliti, Argentine tennis player, number 236 in the ATP, in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the American managed to break the serve 3 times to his opponent, achieved a 75% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 70% of the service points. As for the Argentine player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, obtained a 72% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, 240 players face each other and a total of 112 arrive at the final phase. The players come from the classified directly, those who have passed the previous phase of the championship and the guests. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.