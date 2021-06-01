Tennis player Lorenzo Musetti takes the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player David Goffin

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 02:01 CEST

The Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti, number 76 of the ATP, won in the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final by 6-0, 7-5 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in two hours and twenty minutes to David goffin, Belgian tennis player, number 13 in the ATP and seed number 13. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Goffin managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Musetti managed it 6 times. In addition, the Italian had a 71% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 65% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 56% effectiveness, 4 double faults and 53 % of points obtained when serving.

Musetti will face off in the final 30s of the tournament with the winner of the match in which the French tennis player will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and the japanese player Yoshihito nishioka.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come directly from those classified, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and the guests.