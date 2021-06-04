Tennis player Lorenzo Musetti takes the place of the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 11:30 CEST

The Italian player Lorenzo Musetti, number 76 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7-5, 6-3 and 6-2 in two hours and twelve minutes to Yoshihito nishioka, Japanese tennis player, number 57 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the tennis player gets the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The Japanese tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while the Italian managed it 7 times. In addition, Musetti achieved a 76% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 63% of the service points, while his rival had a 67% first serve and 7 double faults, managing to win the 51% of service points.

In the round of 32, the Italian player will face off against the winner of the match between the Australian player Alex De Minaur and italian Marco Cecchinato.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and those who are invited. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.