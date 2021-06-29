Tennis player Lloyd Harris manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On at 19:45 CEST

The South African tennis player Lloyd Harris, number 51 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3, 6-4 and 7 (8) -6 (6) to Ricardas Berankis, Lithuanian tennis player, number 80 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The Lithuanian managed to break the serve once, while Harris, for his part, managed it 3 times. In addition, the South African player had a 73% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 66% effectiveness, 5 double faults and 61% of points obtained at service.

After this duel, the thirtieth final will take place where Harris and the Russian tennis player will be measured Andrey rublev, number 7 and seeded number 5.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It takes place on open-air grass and a total of 238 players participate in it and a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.