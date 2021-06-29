Tennis player Liudmila Samsonova wins in Wimbledon sixty-fourth final

06/29/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

The Russian player Liudmila Samsonova, number 65 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and five minutes to Kaia kanepi, Estonian tennis player, number 78 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the player gets the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The match data show that Samsonova managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 61% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 71% of her service points. As for the Estonian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, her effectiveness was 56%, she made 3 double faults and achieved 52% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals, the Russian player will face the winner of the match between the American player Jessica pegula and the french Caroline garcia.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is held on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players are seen, of which 128 reach the final phase among which they are classified directly, the winners of the phases prior to the tournament and the guests. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 21 and July 11 in London.