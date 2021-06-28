Tennis player Liam Broady qualified for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The British Liam Broady, number 143 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and fifty-two minutes by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-0 to Marco Cecchinato, Italian tennis player, number 86 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. After this result, Broady manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

During the match, the British player managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, in the first serve he was 75% effective, committed a double fault and got 70% of the service points. As for the Italian, he never managed to break the serve, obtained a 61% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 52% of the service points.

During the final thirty-second Broady will face the winner of the match in which the Argentine will face Diego schwartzman and the french tennis player Benoit paire.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests.