Tennis player Leylah Annie Fernandez, qualified for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/30/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

The Canadian player Leylah Annie Fernandez, number 69 of the WTA, won in an hour by 6-2 and 6-1 to Anastasia Potapova, Russian tennis player, number 78 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Potapova could not break her opponent’s serve at any time, while the Canadian, for her part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, Fernandez achieved a 68% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and took 74% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 52% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 44 % of service points.

The Canadian will be measured in the thirtieth final of the championship with the winner of the match in which the French tennis player will face Oceane dodin and the American player Madison keys.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) face a total of 238 tennis players. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.