Tennis player Lesley Kerkhove manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Daniela Seguel

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 11:30 CEST

The Dutch Lesley kerkhove, number 175 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-seven minutes to Daniela seguel, Chilean tennis player, number 214 of the WTA. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The Chilean tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, while Kerkhove, for his part, managed it 4 times. In addition, the Dutch player had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and got 69% of the service points, while her rival obtained a 58% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 52% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score to qualify and participate in the official tournament. In her specifically 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.